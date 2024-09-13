NFL insider reveals update on Myles Garrett foot injury
By Randy Gurzi
We can forgive Cleveland Browns fans if they don't take injury news well. For whatever reason, this roster seems to struggle more than most to stay healthy. That's why it was understandable to hear a collective groan throughout Northeast Ohio when it was announced that Myles Garrett was held out of practice on Thursday due to a foot injury.
This came shortly after the team had to send four defenders to the injured reserve, including starting safety Juan Thornhill. He was joined by defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and linebackers Mohamoud Diabate and Tony Fields II.
As far as Garrett is concerned, however, the injury appears to be minor. That's the word from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, who said it "Doesn't seem concerning."
That's excellent news for the Browns, who are going to need Garrett on the field this weekend against the Jacksonville Jagaurs as they aim to avoid an 0-2 start.
Myles Garrett was a bright spot in Week 1 for the Browns
Cleveland had a lot go wrong in their season opener but Garrett was one of the few bright spots. Lining up against a rookie left tackle in Tyler Guyton, he was expected to have an impact.
While Guyton did a great job for someone making their debut against the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett still had his moments. That included recording a strip sack on Dak Prescott. The Cowboys recovered the fumble but the momentum could have been wildly different had they been able to capitalize on Garrett's big play.