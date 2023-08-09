Colin Cowherd lists Myles Garrett as a future Hall of Famer
Colin Cowherd isn't a favorite when it comes to Browns fans, but he listed Myles Garrett as a future Hall of Famer
When it comes to the Cleveland Browns, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd isn't necessarily a big endorser. He has often criticized the franchise or one of its many quarterbacks.
With Browns legend Joe Thomas entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend, it is only natural to predict future classes. Cowherd listed 10 players he believes will be enshrined in immortality in Canton, Ohio, and Myles Garrett made that list.
Garrett is one of two AFC North players Cowherd believes will make the Hall, joining Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker. Steelers' EDGE rusher TJ Watt and Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow are in Cowherd's "waiting room."
Scott Petrak of 92.3 The Fan said that Garrett has Hall of Fame talent and that teammate, offensive lineman, Joel Bitonio would also be in the discussion.
Since being drafted by Cleveland first overall in 2017, Garrett has been a habitual disruptor of quarterbacks, racking up 74.5 sacks in 84 career games.
Last season, Garrett set the Browns' all-time sack record, passing Clay Matthews Jr., someone who should be in the Hall of Fame himself. This was en route to Garrett tying his own franchise single-season record of 16 sacks.
He has had double-digit sack totals in every season but his rookie season, when he had seven in 11 games.
The talent is generational from Garrett, but he has often times had his leadership questioned. The good thing about the Hall of Fame is that they don't base votes on leadership, but play on the field.
EDGE rushers don't necessarily need to be leaders, but instead need to influence the game. Garrett has shown he can be one of if not the best in the business, but there are also times where he seemingly disappears late in games.
This season should be another good one for Garrett with a new crop of talent on the defensive line. Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and Za'Darius Smith should all be able to take some of the pressure off of Garrett, allowing him to see more single coverage, as opposed to constant double and triple team scenarios.
The addition of Jim Schwartz as the defensive coordinator should also benefit Garrett, and could potentially unleash him to finally win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
If Garrett continues to produce at the rate he has, Cowherd will be right in his Hall of Fame prediction.