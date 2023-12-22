Daily Dawg Tags: Could Browns be without Joe Flacco in Week 16?
The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news you need to know, including an update on Joe Flacco who is dealing with a calf injury
By Randy Gurzi
When any player pops up on the injury report for the Cleveland Browns, fans begin to hold their breath. That happened this Wednesday when it was announced that Joe Flacco would have been limited with a calf injury had there been any practice that day. After taking a beating in Week 15, Flacco was feeling the effects and we all had to wait to see if he would practice on Thursday.
Thankfully, he was out there and doing what he's been doing since signing with the Browns — dropping dimes. Flacco has given this team new life so seeing him on the field is huge. We'll need to keep an eye on him going forward but this was a positive sign. A story on Flacco and more can be found in today's Daily Dawg Tags.
Cleveland Browns News
Why Joe Flacco would’ve been limited if the Browns practiced Wednesday, and why they won’t take Case Keenum lightly — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
"The last thing the Browns need right now is for their savior, Joe Flacco, to miss any time with an injury. The Browns didn’t practice on Wednesday, instead conducting an extensive walk-through to save wear and tear on their bodies with the Thursday night game coming up next week. If they had practiced, Flacco would’ve been limited with a calf injury suffered during Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Bears."
Flacco was sacked four times and hit another four times during the win over the Chicago Bears. Montez Sweat couldn't be blocked and the backup tackles struggled all day. Joel Bitonio was also injured, which didn't help any. As stated above, Flacco did practice Thursday so hopefully this won't be an issue going forward — but better blocking would be helpful.
Ranking all 32 coaches by Coach of the Year odds as Browns' Kevin Stefanski surges up board — Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire
"The NFL will not admit it, but the award has traditionally gone to the coach whose team wins the most games over their preseason over/under prediction. The Browns were given a preseason over/under of 9.5. They could go over that this week, and have the chance to pad on top of it with two weeks to go afterward."
Kinnan is right that a coach whose team exceeds expectations typically gets the award, which is why DeMeco Ryans is high on the list. In his ranking, he has Kevin Stefanski at No. 6 overall, which feels fair. Now if they somehow win out and the Ravens drop a couple of games leading to an AFC North title, then we would be in business.
4 players the Cleveland Browns can't bring back in 2024 — DPD
The Browns will have some decisions on their hands in 2024 as they look to keep building a winning team. With that in mind, here are four players they're not likely going to be able to bring back. A couple of them are fan favorites, which is always tough to see.
This Browns team is not the same old Browns — Mac Blank, DPD
We've heard the grammatically incorrect and audibly painful slogan before — "The Browns is the Browns." That annoying slogan doesn't apply to this roster as the Browns continue to exceed expectations. There's a lot of hope in Cleveland that this team can compete for years to come.
Cleveland Browns: Kevin Stefanski named head coach of the week, again — DPD
There's a loud faction of Cleveland fans who can't stand Kevin Stefanski due to the fact he likes to pass the ball (in a passing league nonetheless). Outside of Northeast Ohio, it's common to see Stefanski praised for his work as a head coach. One of his biggest fans is Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, who named Stefanski his Coach of the Week for the second week in a row.