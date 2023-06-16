Deshaun Watson 2022 numbers a sign of hope for future
Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension last season with far more pressure than his NFL debut in 2017. How did his return number line up with his rookie year? And what does that mean for Cleveland?
Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension last season (coincidentally) against his former team, the Houston Texans. Cleveland finished the year winning three of the six games on their schedule.
Watson’s ‘return’ numbers may not have been what Browns fans had hoped for, but his first full season in Cleveland will certainly look different.
The comparison between his Rookie year and last year, while not exactly the same, is optimistically similar.
2017:
- 7 Games
- 126/204 Passing
- 61.8% Completion
- 1,699 Yards (8.3 AVG)
- 19 Touchdowns
- 8 Interceptions
- 36 Rushes
- 269 Rushing Yards (7.5 AVG)
- 2 Touchdowns
2022:
- 6 Games
- 99/170 Passing
- 58.2% Completion
- 1,102 Yards (6.5 AVG)
- 7 Touchdowns
- 5 Interceptions
- 36 Rushes
- 179 Yards (4.9 AVG)
- 1 Touchdowns
According to Pro Football Focus, Houston was ranked last among offensive lines in 2017 at 32, and Cleveland had the 6th best o-line in 2022.
Watson failed to match his rookie season touchdowns, but his sophomore numbers significantly increased when his starts increased to 16.
2018:
- 16 Games
- 345/505 Passing
- 68.3% Completion
- 4,165 Yards (8.2 AVG)
- 26 Touchdowns
- 9 Interceptions
- 99 Rushes
- 551 Yards (5.6 AVG)
- 5 Touchdowns
In 2018, Watson’s pass catchers included Deandre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Demaryius Thomas.
With the Browns making offseason moves to increase the talent in the receiver room, and being able to practice the whole year with the guys, Deshaun should have no problem mirroring his second-year numbers.
TRADE
- Elijah Moore - 2022: 37 Receptions, 446 yards (12.1 AVG), one touchdown
FREE AGENCY
- Marquise Goodwin - 2022: 27 receptions, 387 yards (14.3 AVG), four touchdowns
DRAFT
- Cedrick Tillman (3rd Rd, 74th Pk) - Tenn: 109 Receptions, 1,622 yards (14.9 AVG), 17 touchdowns
Cleveland is also sitting pretty with the #2 offensive line on PFF’s 2023 Offensive Line Rankings, allowing Watson to breathe a little easier in the pocket.