Deshaun Watson 2024 NFL MVP odds (Oddsmakers have little faith in Browns QB)
Breaking down the full list of odds to be named NFL MVP in 2024, including where Deshaun Watson stacks up with the rest of the quarterbacks in the league.
The Cleveland Browns had a largely successful 2023 season, overcoming a plethora of injuries and still making the NFL Playoffs before getting bounced by the Houston Texans.
One of the injuries the Browns had to deal with was their starting QB, DeShaun Watson, who played in just six games in 2023. The Browns went 5-1 in his starts, but his numbers didn't exactly mirror the metrics he posted when he was with the Houston Texans.
The production the Browns were hoping to get when they signed Watson to a massive guaranteed contract has not come to fruition yet, but maybe we'll see that once he's healthy for a full season.
Unfortunately for Browns fans, oddsmakers and bettors don't have faith that we'll see him return to an MVP level of play. Let's take a look at the opening odds to be named NFL MVP next season and then we'll dive into where Watson stands in the odds list.
2024 NFL MVP odds
Odds are stacked against Deshaun Watson in 2024
FanDuel Sportsbook has Deshaun Watson's odds set at +7500 to win NFL MVP next season, which is an implied probability of just 1.32%. That's the 21st best odds to win MVP next season, meaning there are 20 other quarterbacks listed with more favorable odds to win the award.
Among the names listed ahead of Watson are Justin Fields, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, and Baker Mayfield.
Even if you don't agree with the odds, you have to admit it's tough to be Watson any further up the list. In six starts last season, he three for just 185.8 passing yards per game while also throwing just seven touchdowns to four interceptions.
Of course, you also have to consider how good he was with the Texans back in 2020 when he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823. If you have any hope whatsoever that he can return to that level of play, then Watson is a great bet to win MVP at +7500. A $100 bet would have a payout of $7,500 if he's able to achieve the feat.
He has a long way to go, but now he may be finally ready to return to his 2020 form now that he has two seasons under his belt in Cleveland.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.