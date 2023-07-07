Deshaun Watson, Browns wideouts continue to put in offseason work
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns wideouts are continuing to work out as they've been in Miami gearing up for the season
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson hasn't been shy about his expectations with the Cleveland Browns. Even in the midst of a 3-3 stretch when he made his debut in 2022, Watson was talking about an eventual Super Bowl in Cleveland.
He said then that he knew this team had the talent and now they just had to do the work. So far in 2023, he's proving that he's willing to put in that work, and his teammates are following his lead.
Watson, who has been at every possible camp, is now in Miami working out again. This time, he's been seen working at a University of Miami facility with Elijah Moore.
Moore, who was added in a trade this offseason from the New York Jets, has been doing all he can to ensure he and Watson are on the same page. A former second-round pick out of Ole Miss, he was frustrated with his lack of touches in New York and is guaranteeing that he has the trust of his new signal-caller this offseason.
This isn't the first time Watson and members of the Browns offense got to work while away from Cleveland. Earlier in the offseason, he and several teammates headed to Puerto Rico, and while there, not only did Watson study his playbook constantly but they even got some reps in.
Browns training camp starts in two weeks
In roughly two weeks, the Browns will kick off training camp in West Virginia. They begin there on July 22 and will play their first preseason game on Aug. 3 against the Jets in the NFL Hall of Fame Game.