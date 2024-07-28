Deshaun Watson continues to lash out at critics
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson continues to be the most polarzing player in the NFL. Entering his third season with the Cleveland Browns, he has yet to take them to the level they expected.
Part of that is due to his absence. Watson has played just 12 games in two years. Another part of the problem has been his inconsistent play. While his final outing was an impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens, Watson struggled with accuracy and turned the ball over far too often before that game.
Knowing this year is important, Watson showed up to camp with a new focus. He says he's trying to block out all the noise and focusing on being the best he can be.
“But now, it’s like, at the end of the day, it’s two years in and you’re going to like me or you have your own opinions and, yeah, it is what it is. So I think blocking out all the noise and focusing on me, and focusing on what I need to do to be the best Deshaun Watson I can be for myself, my family, and my teammates.”
That statement is fine but Watson showed a bit of frustration as well. He said, “I think honestly it’s really just blocking out all the b_s_, honestly, outside.” He then added later he "could give two f_s what other people say, to be honest.”
This isn't the first time Watson has gone on the offensive regarding his public image. Earlier this offseason he said critics weren't judging him solely on football. There's a lot of truth to that but that's going to happen to anyone who gets accused of more than two dozen counts of sexual assault. It also doesn't mean there's no truth to the claim that he's been a disappointment — because he has.
There's still time to turn it all around and Watson still believes he will be able to get Cleveland to the Super Bowl — even suggesting that could happen this year. Blocking out the noise and focusing on football is the right approach but it's still a bad look for Watson to show anger that people aren't willing to move past some heinous accusations that he's never shown remorse for.