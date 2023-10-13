Is Deshaun Watson playing this week? (Latest injury update for 49ers vs. Browns in NFL Week 6)
The latest injury update for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
By Peter Dewey
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in the team’s Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a shoulder injury.
Watson missed the team’s Week 4 loss against Baltimore with the injury, and he was unable to fully recover through the bye week to play in Week 6. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started for Cleveland in Week 4, but it will go with veteran P.J. Walker in Week 6.
Deshaun Watson injury status for Week 6 against San Francisco 49ers
The Browns have ruled Watson out for Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. P.J. Walker will start in his place.
Best bet for Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 6
The best bet to take in this matchup is the UNDER with Watson ruled out.
The Browns scored just three points in Week 4 without him, and now the team has to face a vaunted San Francisco defense in Week 6. While the 49ers have an elite offense, the Browns are the No. 1 defense in the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed this season.
I like them to keep this game low scoring on Sunday.
If you’re looking to wager on this matchup, consider doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. New users that sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 will be eligible to receive $200 in bonus bets!
Deshaun Watson injury history
- Nov. 2017: Knee ACL Tear Grade 3 – missed rest of season
- Dec. 2019: Back Lower Lumbar Sprain – missed Week 17
- Sept. 2023: Watson has missed back-to-back games with a shoulder injury
When is Deshaun Watson coming back?
It’s unclear when Watson will return from his shoulder injury. He missed the team's matchup with Baltimore in Week 4 and wasn’t able to recover fully off of the bye week.
Cleveland Browns next 5 opponents
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday Oct. 29
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 19
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Deshaun Watson – out
- Amari Cooper – DNP Thursday
- Joel Bitonio – DNP Thursday
- Cedric Tillman – DNP Thursday
- David Njoku – DNP Thursday
- Myles Garrett – Limited Thursday
- Ethan Pocic – Limited Thursday
San Francisco 49ers injury report
- Aaron Banks – Limited Thursday
- Elijah Mitchell – Limited Thursday
- Dre Greenlaw – DNP Thursday
- George Kittle – DNP Thursday
- Trent Williams – DNP Thursday
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.