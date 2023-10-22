Is Deshaun Watson playing today? (Latest injury update for Browns vs. Colts in NFL Week 7)
The latest injury update for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
By Peter Dewey
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly is tracking towards playing in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts after missing the team’s last two games with a shoulder injury.
It’s still not guaranteed that Watson will play, and it’s likely that veteran P.J. Walker would be the next man up if Watson can’t go. Walker led the Browns to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.
Here’s the latest on Watson’s injury:
Deshaun Watson injury status for Week 7 game vs. Indianapolis Colts
Watson’s shoulder injury has caused him to miss Week 4 and Week 6, as he was unable to return after the team’s bye week. He is listed as questionable for Week 7.
Best Deshaun Watson prop bet for Week 7 vs. Colts
Deshaun Watson UNDER 225.5 passing yards
This could be a game where the Browns rely on their ground game, as Watson’s shoulder injury appears to be more serious than initially thought.
Last week, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars gashed this Indianapolis defense on the ground, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see a heavy dosage of Jerome Ford on Sunday.
Even if Watson is good enough to throw the ball without limitations, he’s only cleared this total twice in three games, throwing for 235 yards in one of those matchups. He’s far from a guarantee to reach this number, especially if he’s limited in throwing the ball deep.
I’ll roll with the UNDER on this prop.
If you’re looking to wager on this matchup, consider doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. New users who sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 will be eligible to receive $200 in bonus bets!
Deshaun Watson injury history
- Nov. 2017: Knee ACL Tear Grade 3 – missed rest of season
- Dec. 2019: Back Lower Lumbar Sprain – missed Week 17
- Sept. 2023: Watson has missed back-to-back games with a shoulder injury
When is Deshaun Watson coming back?
It seems like Watson has a chance to return for Week 7, but his shoulder injury will be tested in pre-game warm-ups to see if he is cleared to play.
Cleveland Browns next 5 opponents
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday Oct. 29
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 19
- Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 26
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Harrison Bryant – questionable
- Kareem Hunter – questionable
- Greg Newsome II – questionable
- Sione Takitaki – out
- Deshaun Watson – questionable
Indianapolis Colts injury report
- Kyler Granson – out
- Alec Pierce – questionable
- Braden Smith – out
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.