Will Deshaun Watson be the next QB to have his play elevated by Kevin Stefanski?
By Josh Brown
Kevin Stefanski is known to improve the play of quarterbacks in his career as a coordinator and head coach. If you don't believe it, you haven't looked at the numbers and play of quarterbacks under his tutelage.
Last season he had a top-10 offense under a journeyman quarterback, and two years before, he had another quarterback playing at a top-10 level. Let's look at the quarterbacks and their play before Stefanski and with him as a quarterbacks coach, a coordinator, and a head coach.
Case Keenum: Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns
Case Keenum started his career as an undrafted signee for the Houston Texans and spent his rookie season on their practice squad. He would then get a chance in his second campaign to start eight games.
He went 0-8 and completed just 54% of his passes. He did throw nine touchdowns in those eight games but overall was not very impressive. In his second year with the Texans, he would start only two games, winning both, but would move on after the season to the then-St. Louis Rams.
Keenum would spend two seasons with the Rams starting 14 games. He completed 60% of his passes for 3,021 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Once again, Keenum was sent packing as he could not keep the starting job. This time he would go to the Minnesota Vikings.
The 2017 Vikings were ready to start Sam Bradford after a solid 2016 campaign throwing for 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions. The problem was Bradford, once again, could not stay healthy and only made two starts for the Vikings that season.
Enter Case Keenum under the guidance of quarterback coach Kevin Stefanski. Keenum and the Vikings would go on to a magical season, getting to the Conference Championship before getting blown out by the Philidelphia Eagles.
With Stefanski as his QB coach and Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator Keenum threw for 3,547 yards, completed 67.6 percent of his passes, and only threw seven interceptions. Even after a great season, the Vikings did not see Keenum as the future and would move on to Kirk Cousins.
Keenum would have a lackluster year as the starter in Denver and then rejoin his old QB coach as the backup in Cleveland before spending last season in Buffalo. He has signed on to be the backup in Houston next year.