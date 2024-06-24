Deshaun Watson predicted to be on the way out in 2025
By Randy Gurzi
It's no secret Deshaun Watson is entering a crucial year. Heading into his third season with the Cleveland Browns, he's nearly halfway through his massive $230 million guaranteed contract. The Browns knew they wouldn't see much of him in 2022 but they didn't expect to be heading into 2024 with just 12 appearances from Watson.
During those 12 games, he's shown flashes of talent but has yet to prove he can be the consistent threat he was during his tenure with the Houston Texans. What's worse is that the team has been able to win without him, proving they have most of the ingredients — with Watson continuing to be the concern.
That's why Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes the Browns could look to move on from Watson if he struggles again this year. Gagnon named Watson one of the top quarterbacks likely to change teams after the 2024 season.
"Maybe this is the year he gets it back together, in which case the Browns will surely hold onto a player whose five-year, $230 million contract is fully guaranteed. But if he falls on his face again, the team could try to find out if a desperate counterpart is willing to see if he can rediscover that Houston magic on its roster via a trade. Financially, that's likely the only realistic route." — Gagnon, Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson salary could be the only thing keeping the Browns from moving on
As Gagnon points out, the Browns will need someone to play ball. They can't afford to eat the remainder of his contract so they'll have to find a team with the right mixture of cap space and desperation to pull off such a trade. It's not impossible but it's also not likely. Then again, someone paid $40 million per season for Daniel Jones, so never say never.
Others mentioned by Gagnon include Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals. He also brings up Bryce Young, who was the No. 1 pick for the Carolina Panthers in 2023 and struggled mightily.