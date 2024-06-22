Two Browns players make the 'Most to prove in 2024' list from PFF
By Randy Gurzi
With the 2024 NFL Season just around the corner, PFF recently released their list of seven players who have the most to prove. Unfortunately for the Cleveland Browns, they were the only team to have more than one representative on this list.
The top name was none other than quarterback Deshaun Watson but he's joined by starting left tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr. Each player came to Cleveland with high expectations but has struggled to live up to them. They also each ended the 2023 season on the IR.
Watson is recovering from shoulder surgery but was ramping things up as minicamp went along. Wills had to have knee surgery but is expected to be back by Week 1.
Why Deshuan Watson has a lot to prove
There's no denying Watson is under pressure to deliver in 2024. One reason is the fact that a precedent has been set to move on from a high-priced QB thanks to another player on this list, Russell Wilson.
The Denver Broncos ate more than $80 million in dead money to be rid of Wilson and while the Browns might not be willing to go that far, another frustrating season from Watson could lead to them looking for a replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Watson was already polarizing due to his off-field issues but the fact that Cleveland signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal only made the spotlight larger. He's played in just 12 games over the past two seasons while we all hear about his "rust" and "zip" without seeing consistency. That's what he has to show in 2024 or else Cleveland will start exploring it's options.
Browns have faith in Jedrick Wills, even if no one else does
Jedrick Wills did well as a rookie but since then, injuries and terrible body language have plagued him. His demeanor on the field has led to criticism that he's "pouty" and doesn't give full effort.
While fans are quick to share this opinion, the front office seems to have more faith in him. Not only did they pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal but they drafted no one to compete with him. Perhaps they will be rewarded for their faith, but Wills doesn't have the best track record.