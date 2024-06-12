Deshaun Watson sends crystal clear message about Amari Cooper holdout
The big news on Tuesday was that Cleveland Browns star receiver Amari Cooper was a no-show at minicamp. Cooper is entering the final year of his contract so holding out until he receives a new one isn't a new concept. We see players do this all the time.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson isn't the least bit worried about Cooper no-showing, even going as far as calling his wide receiver "the best in the game".
The Browns landed Cooper in 2022 when they acquired him in a trade with the Cowboys and haven't regretted it. Cooper has had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, which is the first time a Browns receiver has ever done that, believe it or not.
Watson is hoping his star wideout returns because he needs him if this Browns team wants to compete in the stealthy AFC North. Yes, the Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy (and extended him, which could be what is irking Cooper) but Cooper is the star of the show. When he missed time, no other receiver showed they could carry the offense like Cooper does.
Deshaun Watson doesn't seem worried about Amari Cooper missing camp
Of course Watson is going to praise his receiver in a time like this. He knows that the Browns need Cooper on the team to be what they're hoping to be and he's probably hoping to see his star weapon get paid handsomely this season as well so that the two can continue to play together.
That being said, it probably didn't set well with Cooper that Jeudy got extended before ever catching a pass in Cleveland while Cooper is still waiting for a new deal. Perhaps that's part of this holdout but let's hope the two can come to an agreement and we see him take the field soon.