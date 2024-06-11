Breaking: Amari Cooper reportedly a no show at Browns mandatory minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
Amari Cooper is reportedly a no show at Cleveland Browns minicamp. Perhaps we’ll discover a reason for his absence when head coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media following practice, but for now, we can only guess why he’s not on the field as the team practices in Berea.
The first reason that pops up seems to be his current contract status. Cooper, who turns 30 later this month, is entering the final year of a five-year, $100 million extension he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.
He was traded to the Browns in 2022, in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a swap of late-rounders. He’s been a major boost to their receiving corps, even becoming the first player in franchise history to record back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns.
Is Amari Cooper upset Browns extended Jerry Jeudy?
Despite the success he’s had, Cooper has yet to get a new deal with the Browns. They did, however, extend Jerry Jeudy who has yet to play a snap for Cleveland after being traded by the Denver Broncos.
Brandon Little of A to Z Sports wondered if there could be a correlation between the two wideouts and their current contract status.
Little shared another tweet saying Cooper could very well be inside the building, which is possible since he ended 2023 with a heel injury.
Even if that’s the case, it’s hard to think Cooper doesn’t want to extend his deal — and the Browns would be smart to do so. Cooper has been wildly consistent throughout his career and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. The veteran even set a team-record with 265-yards receiving in his final regular season outing, which was in Week 16.
Update: Kevin Stefanski confirmed at his presser that Cooper’s absence is in excused.