Amari Cooper made Browns history on first snap against Texans
Amari Cooper hauled in a 53-yard reception on the Cleveland Browns first snap, setting a franchise record in the process
By Randy Gurzi
Amari Cooper has quietly become one of the best wide receivers in Cleveland Browns history. And on Christmas Eve, he made sure that his name will always be mentioned among the best to ever catch the ball for the Browns.
On the opening snap against the Houston Texans, Cooper got free deep and Joe Flacco hit him with a dime after faking the hand-off to Jerome Ford. Cooper was able to bring the pass in and was tackled at the Houston six. The play resulted in a 53-yard gain but also put Cooper's name in the record books.
Coming into the contest, he had 985 yards on the season. This catch improved his numbers to 1,038 yards on 62 receptions. Last year, Cooper had 1,160 yards in 78 receptions meaning he's the first player in Cleveland history to ever record back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.
Cooper is also coming off one of his better games of the year. In Week 15, he had 109 yards on four receptions with a 51-yard touchdown. That means he's now had a reception over 50 yards in each of the past two games, showing how well he and Flacco are working together.
Another player can make Browns history on Christmas Eve
Cooper wasn't the only player with a record in reach. Kicker Dustin Hopkins, who already has the most 50-yard field goals and most made field goals in team history, can set yet another mark. The veteran kicker came in just six points shy of the single-season points record by a Browns player — a stat that's stood since 1958 when Jim Brown had 18 touchdowns.
Hopkins knocked in an extra point when Jerome Ford scored on the opening drive, putting him five yards shy of Brown. Should he make a couple of field goals, he could also be making history Sunday. For the Browns, however, scoring a win is the major goal since it could end up securing them a spot in the playoffs.