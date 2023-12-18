Week 15 studs and duds: David Njoku, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns defy the odds
The Cleveland Browns found a way to come back in Week 15 with Amari Cooper and David Njoku standing out as studs
By Randy Gurzi
Browns stud: David Njoku, TE
Over the past two weeks, no player has been as productive for Cleveland as David Njoku. In their win over the Jaguars, he recorded his first-ever multiple-touchdown game as he had 91 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. He was blanked in the second half but that damage from the first 30 minutes helped the Browns pull off the win.
This weekend, he was on top of his game from the start — but saved his best for the end. Njoku did pull down an insane touchdown in the first half but then in the final quarter, he was the catalyst on their winning drive.
With the game tied at 17, Joe Flacco started the series with a 31-yard completion to Njoku. The athletic tight end took a short throw and ran it to the Chicago 48. He was hit with an offside penalty but more than made up for that with a short catch on third-and-17 that he turned into a 34-yarder and a fresh set of downs.
Cleveland was able to force the Bears to use all their timeouts after this as they ran it until bringing out Dustin Hopkins. The veteran kicker hit it right down the middle from 34 yards out and the Browns improved to 9-5. Njoku was the primary reason for this and finished with 104 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions. He now enters Week 16 with career highs in receptions (69), yards (704), and touchdowns (5).