Amari Cooper can make Browns history twice as early as Week 16
No receiver in Cleveland Browns history has done what Amari Cooper is about to do
By Randy Gurzi
With just 15 yards, Amari Cooper can put his name in the Cleveland Browns record books. The ninth-year receiver has 985 yards following his 109-yard performance on Sunday as he closes in on his seventh 1,000-yard campaign. He's accomplished this feat with three different teams, including the Browns.
Cooper, who was added in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2022 campaign, finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,160 yards. He was the first player since Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry in 2019 to cross that plateau for the Browns. Should he do this again in 2023 — and there's no reason to think he won't — he'll be their first player to ever record 1,000 yards receiving in consecutive seasons.
If that wasn't enough, he would also be the only wide receiver in team history to ever record 1,000 yards in more than one campaign. Despite having huge names such as OBJ, Landry, and even Braylon Edwards, none were able to record a second season with at least 1,000 yards.
The only player to ever do so was tight end Ozzie Newsome. He crossed the mark in 1981 as well as in 1984. Still, even Newsome wasn't able to do this in back-to-back seasons. But Cooper, who is far too often undervalued due to his quiet nature, will accomplish this with possibly his next reception.
Making the feat even more impressive is the uncertainty under center Cooper has been working with. Cleveland is on their fourth starting quarterback of the season and while his rapport with Joe Flacco is excellent, learning a new quarterback constantly is hard on anyone.
Of course, you won't hear Cooper complain. In fact, you hardly hear anything out of Cooper. Instead, he stays quiet and just keeps producing. That approach has served him well throughout his career and can help him make history for this franchise.