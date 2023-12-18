Week 15 studs and duds: David Njoku, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns defy the odds
The Cleveland Browns found a way to come back in Week 15 with Amari Cooper and David Njoku standing out as studs
By Randy Gurzi
For much of the game, it appeared the Cleveland Browns were going to suffer a defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears. Their offense was struggling and had three turnovers, which put them behind 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
As they have done all season, the Browns ignored the odds that were against them and just kept fighting. In the end, they were able to secure their ninth win of the year after Dustin Hopkins hit a field goal from 34 yards out. A Hail Mary nearly ruined things but they still found a way to win and now we look back at the studs and duds from the victory.
Browns stud: Amari Cooper, WR
Despite all the quarterback issues, Amari Cooper continues to step up for the Browns this season. He entered Week 15 with 876 yards and two touchdowns on 57 receptions. He was also coming in off his best game since Deshaun Watson’s last start after picking up 77 yards on seven receptions against the Jaguars.
Again, in this one, he was the top wide receiver and made a couple of big plays on their first scoring drive. First, Cooper broke up what would have been an interception for Jaylon Johnson — and would have been the second drive in a row to end with a turnover. Then on third-and-seven, Cooper beat his man deep and hauled in a 42-yard reception to move the ball to the Chicago 27.
That drive ended with a two-yard touchdown from David Njoku but it never would have happened if not for the play from Cooper to keep the ball in Cleveland’s possession. He was quiet for a while after this but with just over three minutes to play in the game, Cooper stepped up again and made a huge play.
Down 17-10, Cleveland was driving and Flacco targeted No. 2 on second-and-four. Cooper caught the ball and was able to shake off Jaquan Brisker who attempted a one-armed tackle. That left Cooper with nothing but green grass ahead of him and he took it to the house from 51 yards out to tie the game.
Cooper finished the day with 109 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. He's now approaching his second 1,000-yard campaign in a row as he continues to prove he's the No. 1 wideout this offense needs.