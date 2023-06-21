DraftKings and Bet365 Ohio Promos Gives Browns Fans $350 GUARANTEED for Betting Just $6!
By Joe Summers
If you're a Browns fan looking for a HUGE win, you're in luck thanks to DraftKings and Bet365's fantastic Ohio sign-up promos. By betting just $6, you'll win $350 GUARANTEED! Even if your bets lose, you'll walk away with $350 no matter what.
Here's how each offer works and how to claim them:
Bet and Get: DraftKings and Bet365 Ohio Promo Codes
DraftKings and Bet365 are giving new users a guaranteed $350 from just $6 in bets! Regardless of your wagers' outcomes, you're getting $350 in bonus bets just for trying.
At DraftKings, you'll sign up with this link and deposit $10 or more. Bet at least $5 on any game in any sport, then you'll INSTANTLY receive $150 in bonus bets!
At Bet365, you'll still sign up and make at least a $10 deposit. For this offer, you only need to bet $1 or more on any game. Once your wager settles, you'll be credited with an additional $200 in bet credits to use as you please.
You do not need a promo code at either sportsbook. Note that you must deposit at least $10 at each sportsbook to activate the rewards, though you only have to bet $6 total and it does not matter if you win or lose.
Only new users in Ohio can claim these awesome promos and neither lasts much longer. Spice up your offseason with a MASSIVE guaranteed win - sign up for DraftKings and Bet365 now while you still have the chance!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER