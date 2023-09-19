New DraftKings Ohio Sign-Up Promo: Bet $5, Win Up to $350 in Bonuses for NFL Week 3!
Bet $5 on any NFL game and get up to $350 in DraftKings bonuses
By Joe Summers
DraftKings Sportsbook has a sweet new Ohio sign-up promo available that'll help you score a BIG payday heading into NFL Week 3.
New users who bet $5 or more on any game will INSTANTLY get $200 in bonus bets and can opt-in to receive one $50 no-sweat bet for each NFL gameday this week!
See below how to sign up and claim this offer.
DraftKings Ohio NFL Sign-Up Promo
If you sign up for DraftKings, deposit at least $10, and bet $5 or more on any game, you'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets and then can opt-in to get three $50 no-sweat bets!
Follow these easy steps and those bonuses are all yours:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any NFL Week 3 game
Boom! After placing your bet, you'll immediately be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely, though be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
You can then opt-in to a different offer to get one $50 no-sweat bet for each eligible NFL gameday this week. If you lose, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again!
Only new DraftKings users in Ohio can access this exclusive offer. It's only available for a short time, so sign up for DraftKings now to claim up to $350 in bonuses!
How to Bet on the NFL Week 3 at DraftKings
DraftKings offers a wide variety of ways to bet on the NFL, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, futures, parlays and more.
Take a moment to explore the user-friendly interface after you sign up and make your deposit. Follow the steps outlined above and you'll get those bonuses no matter how you choose to bet.
On top of great promos like this one, DraftKings also gives users exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools, helpful tutorials and a rewards program to give you extra bonuses the more you bet.
Sign up for DraftKings today to see why it's one of America's most popular sportsbooks!