Duce Staley’s comments will have Browns fans wanting to run through a brick wall
By Randy Gurzi
Despite finding success with an 11-6 record in 2023, the Cleveland Browns decided to make some big changes to their coaching staff. They moved on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running back coach Stump Mitchell, and tight end coach T.C. McCartney.
In their place, the Browns added Ken Dorsey as the new OC, Duce Staley to coach running backs, and Tommy Rees as the tight end coach and passing game coordinator.
It’s still early in the offseason but the coaching changes have been met with positivity — especially the addition of Mike Vrabel who was hired as a consultant. Players have been singing the praises of the new staff, including Staley who has already earned the respect of Nick Chubb.
It’s easy to see why the veteran running back has bought in since Staley makes it easy. He also could have fans wanting to run through a brick wall following his latest comments.
"Well, here's what coaching is to me, OK, here's one — putting these guys in the best position possible to make plays, No. 1," Staley said via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "Two, getting them to run through a brick wall with me and not for me. 'Cause I'm gonna run through it first, if they decide to come along I got the right guys, that's it. One and two.”
Staley has simple but accurate approach
It might sound simplistic but Staley’s approach is accurate. His job is to show the players the right way to take advantage of every opportunity. He also needs to make sure they believe in him. If not, there's no reason they should listen when he's teaching.
Staley played in the NFL for 10 years and ran for more than 1,000 yards in three of those seasons. He proved he can get it done on the field. Since retiring, he's been working his way through the coaching ranks. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2011 through 2020 and was on the same staff as Jim Schwartz when they won the Super Bowl in 2017.
He's been a running backs coach since 2013, holding that title with the Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Carolina Panthers. Now in Cleveland, he hopes to help them take their ground game to the next level.