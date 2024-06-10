David Njoku excited to play in Browns offense led by Ken Dorsey
By Randy Gurzi
2023 was a special year for David Njoku. In his seventh season in the NFL, the former first-round pick had 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Those were all career-highs for him and he's ready for even more in 2024 and beyond under new Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
Cleveland moved on from Alex Van Pelt in favor of Dorsey, mainly due to Dorsey's experience with mobile quarterbacks. He's expected to help Deshaun Watson get back on track and so far, Njoku is a fan. While speaking at the team's charity softball game, the veteran tight end referred to the offense as "juicy."
“It is juicy,” Njoku said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I am not going to say anything else. Leave it at that. But I’m really excited for this year.”
Njoku didn't peel back the curtain any but he's not the first player to sing the praises of the new coordinator. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston has also been impressed with Dorsey, especially with how he draws up plays.
Ken Dorsey seems to have more input in Browns offense than predecessor
One thing that stands out when players speak on Dorsey is how much control he has in the offense. It's not just players either as beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot even said the offense has his fingerprints all over it.
It's an interesting change for the Browns, who have had head coach Kevin Stefanski as the leader of the offense over the past four years. Van Pelt, who also held the title of quarterback coach, seemed to have more of a focus on that role while Stefanski ran the offense.
Stefanski has enjoyed calling plays and he might still do so in 2024. But the game planning could be vastly different in 2024 thanks to Dorsey.