Browns should put Deshaun Watson in bubble wrap following latest 'scare'
By Randy Gurzi
In order for the Cleveland Browns to make a deep run in the playoffs, they need Deshaun Watson to be at his very best. Before they worry about that, they need him to stay on the field.
Watson played just six games in 2022 due to an 11-game suspension and another six in 2023. Injuries marred his second season in Cleveland and he's still rehabbing his shoulder following offseason surgery. That's why fans at the team's celebrity softball game held their breath when Watson collided with tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden while chasing a pop fly.
Once Watson got up and signaled to the crowd he was fine, there was a collective sigh of relief. Now, the next step should be to place Watson in bubble wrap to ensure he makes it to Week 1 fully healthy.
Browns have great Plan B but prefer Deshaun Watson
Cleveland went through three quarterbacks in 2023 while trying to replace Watson. They added a fourth in the finale, but that game served as an exhibition since there was nothing on the line.
Joe Flacco ended up winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts in relief of Watson but the Browns had a rocky road before turning to him. That's why they made the No. 2 quarterback spot a priority this offseason and signed Jameis Winston.
The former No. 1 overall pick has played well in OTAs and has a 5,000-yard campaign under his belt. The offense will continue to move the chains with Winston but his ceiling isn't as high as Watson's. We saw this in his last appearance when he lit up the Baltimore Ravens, who boast one of the top defenses in the NFL.
That's why the coaching staff and front office prefers the $230 million man. It's also why they should do all they can to keep him healthy with the regular season around the corner.