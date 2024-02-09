Joe Flacco named Comeback Player of the Year after stellar run with Browns
Joe Flacco led the Cleveland Browns to a 4-1 record down the stretch and was honored with the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award
By Randy Gurzi
Joe Flacco came back from being old and not with a team for a couple of months. Those were his own words when he was asked about whether or not he should win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award after his impressive stretch with the Cleveland Browns.
Flacco was quick to throw cold water on his success but the voters didn't agree with him. They felt as though the 38-year-old quarterback achieved quite a bit this season when he signed with the Browns in November and then guided them into the playoffs. That's why he wound up taking home the trophy during the NFL Honors award show.
Flacco, who went 1-8 in his past nine starts with the New York Jets, took over when Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion during a loss to the Denver Broncos. His first start was a loss on the road against the Rams but then he led Cleveland to four wins in a row.
In just five starts, Flacco had 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns — and led the league in each of those statistics during this five-week stretch. They wound up losing in the first round of the playoffs but Flacco's play was enough to give them hope no matter who they faced.
Browns could still Bring Joe Flacco back in 2024
Cleveland will turn back to Deshaun Watson in 2024 but there's still a chance Flacco returns. General manager Andrew Berry said they would "love" to have him back when asked about Flacco — but did add that there's a lot that goes into these decisions.
Still, if there are no starting spots he can compete for this year, and it doesn't appear there will be, it could make sense for him to run it back with the team that embraced him so warmly.