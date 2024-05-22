Deshaun Watson sits as Jameis Winston lights up Browns OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns kicked off OTAs on Tuesday and were thrilled to see Deshaun Watson throwing after having shoulder surgery this offseason. While he has no issues, the plan was for him to rest on the second day — at least when it came to his shoulder.
There were no setbacks and Watson was on the field taking mental reps. However, when it came time to throw the ball, the new QB2 was out there dealing. Jameis Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick for Tampa Bay in 2015, has been making some highlight reel throws.
Winston seems right at home in Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey’s offense. He’s not only showing an understanding of the playbook but has been spreading the ball around. He’s hitting newcomers such as Jerry Jeudy and rookie Jamari Thrash, who hauled in a deep pass from Winston on Wednesday.
Winston is also getting some returning players involved, including Mike Woods II. The former sixth round pick has bulked up since we last saw him — he spent 2023 injured and was suspended — and looks to make good on what might be his final chance to make an impact.
Winston was signed this offseason after spending the past four years with the New Orleans Saints.
New Browns QB Jameis Winston has had success when starting
Prior to joining the Saints, Winston spent five years as the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 28-42 during that span but had some impressive moments. He even threw for 5,109 yards in 2019, which was his final season with the Bucs before being replaced by Tom Brady.
Winston took over for Drew Brees in 2021, which was his second year in New Orleans. He led them to a 5-2 start and had a 14-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio before suffering a torn ACL.
In Cleveland, he has big shoes to fill considering Joe Flacco won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award but he’s proven in the past he won’t shy away from the challenge.