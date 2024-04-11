Jameis Winston's Browns jersey number revealed
What number will QB2 be wearing in Cleveland?
The Cleveland Browns had a slew of injuries at the quarterback position last year, which prompted them to sign Jameis Winston to backup Deshaun Watson this year. Winston, a former first overall pick by the Buccaneers in 2015, spent five years in Tampa Bay and has spent the past four years with the New Orleans Saints.
During his time in Tampa, Winston rocked No. 3. When he made the move to New Orleans, he wore No. 2. He's about to wear a new number with his newest team. What number did the former first overall pick decide on for his Browns tenure?
Well, it appears that Winston will be rocking No. 5 in Cleveland.
Jameis Winston will wear jersey No. 5
The Browns learned from their injury bug woes last year and not only signed Winston but swiped Tyler Huntley away from the Ravens as well. This gives them two solid backup quarterback options should Watson have to miss an extended period, not to mention that Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be back on the roster as well.
Winston hasn't been a regular starter since the 2021 season but an injury cut that campaign short for him. He's served as a backup option ever since and the hope is that if Watson has to miss time that either Winston or Huntley can come in and keep the Browns ship afloat, much like Joe Flacco did a season ago.