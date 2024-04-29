Early Browns 53-man roster predictions after NFL Draft has one shocking cut
The Browns have some tough choices to make when trimming down this roster
By Randy Gurzi
Quarterback (3)
Deshaun Watson
Jameis Winston
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Tyler Huntley is the odd man out on this list but that's not unexpected. He always seemed to be nothing more than a camp arm.
Running Back (3)
D'Onta Foreman
Jerome Ford
Nyheim Hines
(Nick Chubb PUP)
Cleveland will likely have Nick Chubb on the PUP to start the season. If not, they will go thin elsewhere. It won't make sense to cut Jerome Ford with Chubb and Nyheim Hines both coming off injuries. Again, that would he a great problem to have.
Wide Receiver (5)
Amari Cooper
Jerry Jeudy
Elijah Moore
Cedric Tillman
Jamari Thrash
Jamari Thrash is the real deal. He might be a Day 3 pick but his upside is evident and he pushes David Bell out of a spot in this prediction.
Tight End (3)
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Giovanni Ricci
David Njoku is so good that they can go thin at wide receiver — although they'll surely add WRs to their practice squad for emergencies. The same will be true of TE as they go thin with Giovanni Ricci also being able to play fullback in short-yardage situations.
Offensive Line (10)
Jedrick Wills, LT
Joel Bitonio, LG
Ethan Pocic, C
Wyatt Teller, RG
Jack Conklin, RT
Dawand Jones, RT2
Hakeem Adeniji, LT2
Zak Zinter, G
Luke Wypler, G/C
Jalen Sundell, OL
It was tough even trimming this to 10 as we say goodbye to James Hudson and Michael Dunn. The Browns won't go thin though since so many of their offensive linemen dealt with injuries all year in 2023.
Dunn is the toughest cut since he's done well whenever called upon but Zac Zinter takes over as the swing guard and Luke Wypler can play guard and center. They need two solid backup tackles given the missed games for Jack Conklin, Jed Wills, and Dawand Jones in 2023. Jalen Sundell is the final player kept and the only UDFA to make it on offense. His upside is too great to risk on the waiver wire and he can play all five positions.