Early Browns 53-man roster predictions after NFL Draft has one shocking cut
The Browns have some tough choices to make when trimming down this roster
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (10)
Myles Garrett, DE
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT
Shelby Harris, DT
Za'Darius Smith, DE
Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE
Alex Wright, DE
Isaiah McGuire, DE
Maurice Hurst, DT
Quinton Jefferson, DT
Mihcael Hall, Jr., DT
Suddenly, this might be the toughest room to figure out. The starting four is set and several backups can't be touched — Maurice Hurst, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, and Michael Hall, Jr.. Then there's Isaiah McGuire who flashed as a rookie. He makes the cut and that's nine.
This leaves them with a tough decision — Quinton Jefferson or Siaki Ika. Unless Ika made a huge leap in the offseason, he could be the odd man out after just one season. That's what happens in this projection as the third-round pick failed to impress when given a shot as a rookie.
Linebacker (5)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jordan Hicks
Devin Bush
Tony Fields II
Nathaniel Watson
This is a tough spot. The Browns already made one difficult cut to get the DL down to 10. To do so, Mohamoud Diabate is let go. He's edged out by Nathaniel Watson but an injury to anyone else would bring him back. And they would love to have him on the practice squad. It's just they go with two linebackers so frequently that they can get away with this.
Cornerback (6)
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson
Greg Newsome II
Cameron Mitchell
Myles Harden
Tony Brown
Cleveland goes deep here with six cornerbacks — but that's kind of misleading. Tony Brown is a special teams ace, which is how he makes the team. Justin Hardee is as well but he's edged out thanks to the addition of Myles Harden.
Safety (5)
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell
This group looks the same as last year. That's slightly surprising since it seemed as though Rodney McLeod could be one and done — but that's not the case.
Specialists (3)
Dustin Hopkins, K
Corey Bojorquez, P
Charley Hughlett, LS
Dustin Hopkins was a stud in 2023 but he ended the year on the IR — which was an issue in 2022 with the Chargers. That's why Cade York is back but his path to the team is the practice squad. Corey Bojorquez was wisely re-signed and Charley Hughlett is still going nowhere.