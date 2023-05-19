Early look at 3 Browns with the most on the line during training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Training camp will be different for the Cleveland Browns this season as they won't begin in Berea, but will instead report to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on July 22. They will remain there until the 30th, holding camp at The Greenbrier.
They will return for a couple of practices at their regular facility before their Aug. 3 preseason debut, which will be in Canton, Ohio — as they play the New York Jets in the annual Hall of Fame Game.
While there are still several months to go before camp begins, let's look ahead to see which players will have the most on the line.
3. Browns DT, Jordan Elliott
With Dalvin Tomlinson added to the roster, the Browns have made a huge upgrade at defensive tackle, but there's still a question as to who starts next to him. Jordan Elliott feels like the favorite since he started all 17 games last year but Cleveland made sure he has some challengers.
In the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they added Siaki Ika from Baylor, who will be a run-stuffing nose tackle. There's also Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurst, and Tommy Togiai. Elliott remains ahead of each of them but considering the issues this defensive line had in stopping the run during the 2022 campaign, it's safe to say he's not going to have a long leash.
Throw in the fact that new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has no ties to Elliott and it makes it even more important for him to impress right away. The best way for him to do this will be during camp. The competition isn't fierce, but Elliott is still guaranteed nothing and will have to fight to keep his spot.