Early look at 3 Browns with the most on the line during training camp
By Randy Gurzi
2. Browns QB, Kellen Mond
Cleveland liked Kellen Mond enough to claim him last season and keep him on the roster all year long. Not only did he serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs, but he was also retained when Deshaun Watson returned — as it was Dobbs who got released.
That wound up being a blessing in disguise for Dobbs, who had a cup of tea with the Detroit Lions before landing with the Tennessee Titans. Once in Nashville, he got to start two games and while they lost both, he played well enough to earn a spot back on the Cleveland roster this year.
With Dobbs returning, Monds was again QB3 but that's now in question. The Browns elected to bring in another option as they used a fifth-round pick on UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was an exciting dual-threat during his time with the Bruins.
The fact that Thompson-Robinson was drafted this year doesn't bode well at all for Mond. Neither does the contract that Dobbs signed, which is fully guaranteed. Granted, that's $2 million guaranteed which makes it seem as though he's a lock, unless Mond truly shines ($2 million doesn't mean the same to me and you as it does Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry — just look at how much they're paying Jadeveon Clowney to not play).
If he's unable to beat either player out, he's likely going to be exposed to the waiver wire once again, making for another potentially long summer for the 2021 third-round pick.