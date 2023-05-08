Early look at Cleveland Browns training camp battles for 2023
By Randy Gurzi
Browns roster battle No. 3: Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurst, DT
Jordan Elliott and Siaki Ika might have made this list since either could wind up starting but their style of play is so different that it almost makes it null. Ika should be out there when Cleveland needs someone capable of stopping the run while Elliott is still better at attacking the quarterback.
Either one of them lined up next to Dalvin Tomlinson should be fine. But the Browns completely re-made the defensive tackle position as Ika is just one of three new faces vying for snaps this season.
Also added were former second-round pick Trysten Hill and former fifth-rounder Maurice Hurst. Hill spent three and a half seasons in Dallas and had 33 tackles and a half-sack but was often criticized for his work ethic and he struggled to stay healthy. They finally cut their losses last season and in six games with Arizona, he recorded six tackles and a sack.
Hurst, on the other hand, started out strong with the Raiders, putting up 7.5 sacks in the first two seasons. He came into the NFL with a high pedigree but a heart condition scared teams. He's also missed a lot of time, playing just two games in 2021 and none last year — but we know the talent is there.
Neither player is considered a lock to make the roster but they should. If so, the real battle os going to be which one wins out as the primary reserve at the 3-tech position. Both are much better in this role and while Hurst has had more success, Hill has more than enough talent and is coming off a healthy campaign.