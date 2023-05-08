Early look at Cleveland Browns training camp battles for 2023
By Randy Gurzi
Browns roster battle No. 1: Marquise Goodwin, David Bell, WR4
There's a sense that Marquise Goodwin was added to put pressure on Anthony Schwartz, but that's not likely to happen. Schwartz might have track star speed but as of now, he's nowhere close to what Goodwin has been as an NFL receiver. That's why the safer bet is that Schwartz will be simply battling for a spot on the roster.
As for Goodwin, the NFL vet feels like he's nearly a lock considering the $400,000 guarantee he was given in his one-year deal.
On the field, it's clear what Goodwin brings. He's a former Olympic sprinter who has 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. Last year with Seattle, he put up 387 yards on 27 catches with four touchdowns.
He's not someone who will contend for the WR1 spot, but he's a solid deep threat that doesn't make a lot of mistakes.
As for his spot on the depth chart, he's not passing Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, or Donovan Peoples-Jones. He's great insurance should any miss time, but he's not outperforming them. Instead, he will face off with David Bell throughout camp.
Bell has become a forgotten man, but shouldn't be. He was quiet in his rookie season relative to the expectations that were heaped on him but those were unfair. He was never going to fill in for Jarvis Landry and be the same player. But he did his job and had 24 receptions for 214 yards.
He should be even better this season but nothing will be handed to him. He's going to have to prove himself and Goodwin is the main person in his way.