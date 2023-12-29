Elijah Moore injury has Browns fans clamoring for reunion with former 1,000 yard receiver
Elijah Moore suffered a concussion and Amari Cooper has a heel injury, so Cleveland Browns fans want an old friend to return
By Randy Gurzi
These guys are nothing if not loyal. Just last week when Dustin Hopkins went down with an injury, the Cleveland Browns faithful were begging to get Phil Dawson back on the field. They were convinced the 48-year-old would be able to hold things down until Hopkins was healthy.
Naturally, the team went in a more practical direction and signed Riley Patterson. That hasn’t stopped the Dawg Pound from looking in the rearview once again after another injury. This time, it’s Elijah Moore who is out following a concussion suffered on Thursday night.
Moore leaving the game had Cleveland in dire straits at wideout — especially since Amari Cooper was already out with a heel injury. This has led to fans taking to social media asking for Jarvis Landry to come back to The Land.
Landry spent four seasons in Cleveland from 2018 through 2021. In that span, he had 288 receptions for 3,560 yards with 15 touchdowns. His best statistical campaign with the Browns was in 2019 when he had 1,174 yards and six touchdowns on 83 receptions. He was with the New Orleans Saints in 2022, his hometown team, but has not been on a roster in 2023.
Browns unlikely to reunite with Jarvis Landry
The feeling here is simple — fans don’t trust a wide receiver corps led by Cedric Tillman, who has been on the wrong end of a couple of disastrous passing plays. This week, even the usually calm Joe Flacco was seen displaying frustration with the rookie after he ran the wrong option near the goal line. Outside of Tillman, there’s David Bell and Marquise Goodwin who each have one good play on the year.
Despite all of this, Landry makes no sense for Cleveland. Sure, he was a hard-nosed player who gave his all when on the field. But the problem is that he can’t create separation at this point, which is why he hasn’t been signed in Week 17. Landry also started to show signs his body was wearing down. He appeared in just nine games for the Saints in 2022 and outside of a Week 1 explosion, he never topped 37 yards in a game the rest of the year.
Cleveland already has receivers who are unable to get open. They also have plenty of players who are dealing with injuries. That’s why adding a 31-year-old who struggles with both these facets makes no sense and the Browns will surely go with a more practical option once again, even if it would make for another fun story.