FanDuel and Caesars Ohio Promos: Second-Chance Bonuses for Browns Futures Bets on Chubb!
Give yourself up to four chances to win big with these offers at FanDuel and Caesars
Is there any better feeling than placing a big bet with the comfort of knowing you’ll have a second chance to win if needed?
That’s exactly what Browns fans in Ohio will get this NFL season if they sign up with FanDuel and Caesars sportsbooks and make first-time deposits of $10 or more!
Keep reading to learn more about each offer and how you can take your shot at a big payday this season.
No-Sweat Bets: FanDuel and Caesars Ohio Promo Codes
There’s no reason to sweat your first bet at these sportsbooks.
You’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked – up to $1,000 at FanDuel and up to $1,250 at Caesars – if you lose!
When you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio, you won’t need a promo code, but you will need to verify your identity and location and deposit $10 or more.
Once you’ve completed each of those steps, your first bet at FanDuel will be protected for up to $1,000!
When you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Ohio, you’ll need to use the promo code FSNFLFULL, and then again verify your identity and location and deposit $10 or more.
Then your first bet at Caesars will be backed by the house for up to $1,250!
Now let’s get you started on placing those first bets on the Browns this season.
Browns Futures Bets at FanDuel and Caesars
There are plenty of fun and creative ways for you to wager on your favorite NFL teams and players at FanDuel and Caesars sportsbooks.
There are several different ways you could go with these first bets, from wagering on how many games the Browns will win to picking them to win their division, conference or even the Super Bowl!
My favorite season-long Browns bet to place is on Nick Chubb to rush for over 1,200.5 yards (-115 odds).
Chubb has his this over in three of the past four seasons – falling short only due to an injury-ridden 2020 season in which he played in just 12 games.
One of the most consistent and proven runners in the NFL, Chubb has averaged 5.0 yards per carry or more in five straight NFL seasons and he could be in for one of his biggest workloads yet.
With Kareem Hunt now out of the picture and Jerome Ford already battling a hamstring injury, Cleveland’s running back room gets awfully thin after Chubb this season.
However you bet on your Browns this fall, do it with these offers at FanDuel and Caesars so you’ll have a pair of second chances to win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER