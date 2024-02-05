FanDuel Ohio Promo: $200 for Betting $5 on KC-SF
The Browns' playoff run was ended prematurely, but that doesn't mean fans in Ohio haven't been staying glued to the action. And now FanDuel is giving you 200 more reasons to tune in to the Chiefs-49ers finale.
FanDuel's "bet $5, get $200" sign-up bonus in Ohio is an incredible way to cash in on the game, and this limited-time promo means now is the time to sign up for the most popular sportsbook in the country.
Here's everything you need to know about the offer.
How to Unlock FanDuel Ohio Promo for Chiefs vs 49ers
Bettors in Ohio couldn't ask for a much easier process to unlock their $200 bonus from FanDuel. There are just four steps:
- Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code required through our exclusive Dawg Pound Daily link)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Bet $5 or more on the Chiefs moneyline or 49ers moneyline
- If the team you bet on wins, automatically receive your $200 bonus (plus any usual cash winnings)
More Chiefs-49ers Bonuses ($508 Guaranteed on $15 Bet)
Prefer a guaranteed bonus? Then we've got you covered there too, because the following offers all pay out whether you win or lose your first bet. Just sign up for any of these books (make sure to deposit $10+) to unlock their offers:
- Bet365: Bet $5, get $150 guaranteed
- DraftKings: Bet $5, get $200 guaranteed
- BetMGM: Bet $5, get $158 guaranteed
That's a combined $508 guaranteed just for placing $15 in bets. And if you win your FanDuel bet, that jumps up to $708 for just $20. It's hard to find a payout that good anywhere.
Chiefs vs 49ers Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook has the 49ers are slight favorites over the Chiefs in this one. San Fran is -130 on the moneyline (a $130 bet would return $100 in winnings) and is -2.5 on the point spread (must win by 3 or more points to cover).
The Chiefs are +110 underdogs on the moneyline (a $100 bet would return $110 in winnings) and are +2.5 on the point spread (losing by 2 points, losing by 1 point or winning the game would all cover the spread).
The over/under is set at 47.5 total combined points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER