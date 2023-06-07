New FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Get $2,500 Bonus for ANY MLB, NHL, or NBA Game!
By Joe Summers
FanDuel Sportsbook has a brand new promo code available for Browns fans, giving new users in Ohio a $2,500 bonus for ANY MLB, NHL, or NBA game! Your first wager (up to $2,500) will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose, letting you try again if you don't win the first time!
See below how to sign up and claim your share of the massive bonus.
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $2,500 will be covered by FanDuel and sent back as bonus bets if things don't go your way.
All you have to do to secure your bonus is follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
3. Deposit $10 or more
Now you can start betting! After your deposit settles, your first wager of up to $2,500 will automatically be returned in bonus bets if you lose with no further action required from your end.
Since you can bet on anything and will get a second chance if you don't win, why not take a shot on a play with plus odds to try to bring in as much profit as possible? Whether that's backing an underdog or firing off a parlay, there's no better time to swing for the fences with your first bet!
You must be a new FanDuel user to claim this limited-time offer. Spice up your offseason with a $2,500 bonus - sign up for FanDuel now!
Why Bet at FanDuel?
FanDuel is America's most popular sportsbook and it's no secret why. Not only does it have amazing promos like this one, but it features a stellar interface, location-specific boosts, and a wide variety of betting options to keep you coming back for more.
Once you log into FanDuel and make your deposit, you can explore all of the possibilities. If you're unsure what to do, FanDuel also offers helpful tutorials and tips to prepare you for success.
However you choose to bet, make sure you do it at FanDuel. There's nowhere else giving you a bonus this big. Take advantage of the moment and sign up for FanDuel today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER