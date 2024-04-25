Final Browns 2024 NFL mock draft nets versatile tight end, receiver
By Randy Gurzi
The 2024 NFL Draft is here with Round 1 starting on Thursday night. The Cleveland Browns will once again sit out on opening night — barring a trade — but thankfully, this is the last time they will do so thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade.
While that deal has yet to pan out, the Browns have built a competitive roster. They won 11 games despite a litany of injuries and have high hopes for this season — especially if they stay healthy.
Heading into the draft, they have confidence in their roster but could fill a few more spots out. That’s what we aim to do in this final mock draft.
Round 2, Pick 54: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
The Browns don’t necessarily need a wide receiver this season but they have to think about the future. Both Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore are free agents in 2025. They’ve taken a receiver in Round 3 of each of the past three drafts and have yet to find someone they can rely on
That was especially evident when Cooper missed Week 17 against the New York Jets and Moore suffered a concussion during the game. No one else could handle the load and the passing game was awful in the second half.
With their first pick in this mock, they address this by selecting Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky. Compared often to Deebo Samuel, Corley isn’t a prototypical No. 1 wideout but he would be an excellent No. 2 option capable of making highlight-reel plays on any snap.
Cleveland has shown interest in several receivers, including Corley, and could add a new element to their offense with this pick.