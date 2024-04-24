3 players Browns could trade up for in the second round of NFL Draft
These 3 prospects should be monitored closely by the Browns
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns will enter the 2024 NFL Draft with pick No. 54 as their first selection. If they stay in Round 2, it will be the first time since 2021 they made a pick before Round 3. There's a chance they could trade back, but the front office seems to be ready to make a splash.
Cleveland has met with several players who are expected to be taken in Round 1. This suggests they could look to move up — especially if one of those targets slides into the second.
Here we look at three players deemed first-round talents who would be worth trading up for if they’re still on the board on Friday night.
3. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The 2024 class is stacked along the offensive line with eight or nine potential first-round tackles on the board. This could push some top-tier talent out of the opening round, or it could lead to an offensive tackle who should go in the top 32 being available on Friday.
One player who could slide is Jordan Morgan from Arizona. He's seen as a starting left tackle at the NFL level but he doesn't have as high of a ceiling as some of the other prospects. Most mock drafts have him going near pick 30 but if he goes into Round 2, the Browns should consider making a move.
Morgan is a consistent pass blocker which this offense needs. He would be able to push Jed Wills as a rookie while being the long-term answer.