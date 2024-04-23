Vital remaining needs the Browns must address in the 2024 NFL Draft
Where should the Browns focus their attention in the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching, this feels like a good time to stop and ask the question: Where should the Cleveland Browns focus their attention?
General manager Andrew Berry has done a good job building the roster so that they could start the season today and field a starting unit on both sides of the ball. That doesn't mean there aren't areas of concern, especially when it comes to overall depth, but they're still a competetive team as is.
With that being said, let’s dive right in and discuss the top needs that have to be considered during draft weekend.
Browns area of need: Offensive Line
Right now, the spot that seems to be the favorite in most mock drafts is offensive tackle. This is a fair assessment given Jedrick Wills' struggles on the left side and Jack Conklin’s durability concerns on the right. Cleveland could look to move on from Conklin in 2025 and while Dawand Jones could start, moving him up would eliminate their depth.
The Browns also have to find someone who can push Wills in 2024 and potentially replace him next year. He showed improvement before suffering an injury last season but has been far from consistent.
Browns area of need: Wide Receiver
This could be a sneaky need for the Browns. Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore are talented enough to lead the passing attack. The problem is only Jeudy is under contract beyond 2024. They could look to bring either player back but it won't be cheap — and having a viable replacement waiting would save a lot of money.
Cleveland has attempted to find a receiver in each of the past three drafts but so far, none have made much of an impact. This year, it wouldn't be a shock to see them go for a pass-catcher early in hopes of finally landing a young star.
Browns area of need: Linebacker
Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki each left in free agency and the Browns replaced them with Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush. Throw in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and they have three guys they believe can start. That doesn't mean they won't look for more, and Bush is far from guaranteed a starting spot.
If they have a target on the board they believe can supplant Bush, they won't hesitate to make the move. Even if that's not the case, they have to find more depth. Don't expect Berry to leave this draft without at least one linebacker.
Browns area of need: Running Back
Cleveland has met with several running backs during the scouting process despite signing D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. While they like their backfield, Foreman and Nick Chubb are free agents in 2025. Foreman is likely a one-year option in their minds and we still don't know how Chubb will look when he returns.
That's why running back is another area we could see the Browns target during the draft. They won't reach for anyone but if a potential lead back such as Trey Benson slides to them in Round 3, he could be the choice.