Final Browns 2024 NFL mock draft nets versatile tight end, receiver
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3, Pick 85: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
In this draft class, several potential starters are available along the offensive line, and the Browns have kicked the tires on many of them. There’s still a chance they go for a left tackle in Round 2 but they also have more faith in Jedrick Wills than fans. That's why they get a receiver in Round 2 and now add a tackle to groom.
Blake Fisher from Notre Dame is the selection — and in any other class, he’s easily a second-round pick. Fisher was a starter at left tackle as a true freshman but spent most of his career on the right side. Known for his athleticism, Fisher was overshadowed by Joe Alt, who is poised to be a top-15 pick.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Fisher has the desired size for the position and is capable of making blocks out in space. The primary concern with him is his tendency to get off the snap last. If he cleans up this area, he could be a steal at this spot.
Fisher can spend the 2024 season addressing that weakness while getting used to the blindside once again — all the while, providing the Browns with an upgrade over James Hudson. Then in 2025, he should be able to take the reins full-time.