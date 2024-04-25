Final Browns 2024 NFL mock draft nets versatile tight end, receiver
The Browns offense lands some firepower in this final NFL mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5, Pick 156: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
Cleveland doesn’t have a pick in Round 4 this year so they have to wait a while after the Blake Fisher selection. It’s worth the wait, however, as they land Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell at No. 156.
At 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, Bell isn’t a prototypical tight end but offers plenty of speed and versatility. He started his career at South Carolina before heading to FSU where he had 503 yards receiving this past season.
In addition to his work as a pass-catcher, Bell had four rushing touchdowns in his career. He’s a better blocker than he gets credit for and could become a red-zone weapon in Cleveland.
Round 6, Pick 206: Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
A small-school prospect, Khristian Boyd is 6-foot-4 and nearly 320 pounds. He looks the part of a nose tackle but plays like a 3-tech.
He’s going to need some time to get acclimated to the level of talent in the NFL but has all the tools to succeed.
The Browns have Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst but neither is the long-term answer. Landing someone such as Boyd to groom behind them could be what they need to solidify the position for several years.