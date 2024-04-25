Dawg Pound Daily
Final Browns 2024 NFL mock draft nets versatile tight end, receiver

The Browns offense lands some firepower in this final NFL mock draft

By Randy Gurzi

Jaheim Bell
Jaheim Bell / Julio Aguilar/GettyImages
Round 7, Pick 227: Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

The Browns have two picks in the final round and the first is used on Jaylan Ford in this mock. The Texas linebacker joins a group led by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks.

JOK had a breakout campaign under Jim Schwartz in 2023 and enters a contract year ready to prove he’s worth a massive extension. Hicks is a veteran who was signed in the offseason and has worked with Schwartz in the past.

They also have Devin Bush but they’ll likely spend most of their time in a two-linebacker formation. Still, they need depth with only Tony Fields II offering much experience behind their top three guys. Enter Ford, a 240-pounder who isn’t afraid to get after the ball carrier.

Ford is a two-year starter who has experience on special teams, which will be his ticket to the roster as a rookie.

Round 7, Pick 243: Dylan McMahon, IOL, North Carolina State

With their final pick, the Browns add Dylan McMahon from North Carolina State. Listed as a center, McMahon also played guard during his career with the Wolfpack — but is being called a “center-only” prospect due to his arm length.

The same was said of Nick Harris, who proved he can play guard in a pinch. McMahon should be able to do the same as he replaces Harris, who left this offseason. He won’t unseat Luke Wypler as the No. 2 center but his versatility could be enough for him to steal a spot.

