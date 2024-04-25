Final Browns 2024 NFL mock draft nets versatile tight end, receiver
The Browns offense lands some firepower in this final NFL mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 7, Pick 227: Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
The Browns have two picks in the final round and the first is used on Jaylan Ford in this mock. The Texas linebacker joins a group led by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks.
JOK had a breakout campaign under Jim Schwartz in 2023 and enters a contract year ready to prove he’s worth a massive extension. Hicks is a veteran who was signed in the offseason and has worked with Schwartz in the past.
They also have Devin Bush but they’ll likely spend most of their time in a two-linebacker formation. Still, they need depth with only Tony Fields II offering much experience behind their top three guys. Enter Ford, a 240-pounder who isn’t afraid to get after the ball carrier.
Ford is a two-year starter who has experience on special teams, which will be his ticket to the roster as a rookie.
Round 7, Pick 243: Dylan McMahon, IOL, North Carolina State
With their final pick, the Browns add Dylan McMahon from North Carolina State. Listed as a center, McMahon also played guard during his career with the Wolfpack — but is being called a “center-only” prospect due to his arm length.
The same was said of Nick Harris, who proved he can play guard in a pinch. McMahon should be able to do the same as he replaces Harris, who left this offseason. He won’t unseat Luke Wypler as the No. 2 center but his versatility could be enough for him to steal a spot.