Final Cleveland Browns 53-man roster sees fan favorite released
• Who makes it at RB?
• Browns WR depth is legit this year
• The cutdown at CB will be tough
By Randy Gurzi
Tight End (3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Harrison Bryant
Tight end already feels set for the Browns with David Njoku returning as the No. 1 option. Behind him is Jordan Akins, who knows Deshaun Watson well and was one of the under-the-radar moves made by general manager Andrew Berry this offseason.
Harrison Bryant rounds out the list and gives them a third tight end they would feel comfortable starting if they had to. A former John Mackey Award winner, Bryant isn't going to blow anyone away with his athleticism, but he's very sure-handed. The depth here is very encouraging.
Offensive Line (9):
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
James Hudson III
Luke Wypler
Drew Forbes
The starting five on the offensive line is the same to start the 2023 season that we saw throughout 2023. The interior is solid with Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller at guard and Ethan Pocic at center.
There are concerns on the edge with Jed Wills entering a critical season and Jack Conklin struggling with durability. They have Dawand Jones, a rookie from Ohio State, who can play right tackle but is still trying to learn the left side. James Hudson will likely replace Wills if he goes down — and as much as fans bash Wills, this would be a downgrade.
Nick Harris and Luke Wypler are both natural centers but have worked at guard. Neither has been great at that position and while Harris isn't likely to be released, this prediction has him being traded for a late-round pick. That leaves Wypler as the backup center and Drew Forbes as the primary backup at guard. It also helps that Forbes can play tackle.