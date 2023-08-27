Final Cleveland Browns 53-man roster sees fan favorite released
Linebacker (6):
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Anthony Walker, Jr.
Sione Takitaki
Tony Fields
Matthew Adams
Mohamoud Diabate
At linebacker, the Browns bring back Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Jr., and Sione Takitaki. Tony Fields has been all over the field this preseason and joins Matthew Adams on the bench. Both will also be special teams aces.
Jordan Kunaszyk and Mohamoud Diabate are fighting for the final spot. This could go either way but there's less chance they lose Kunaszyk if waived. He should return as soon as a spot opens, and the way this last game went with injuries — spots will sadly open.
Cornerback (6):
Denzel Ward
Greg Newsome II
Martin Emerson
Mike Ford
Cameron Mitchell
Caleb Biggers
Denzel Ward is the No. 1 cornerback on this roster but he's currently in concussion protocol. Assuming he will be back by Week 1 might be optimistic, especially considering this is at least the fourth he's suffered in his young career. With that being the case, the Browns go deep at cornerback — bringing six to the roster to kick off the season.
Behind Ward, they have two capable starters: Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson. Rookie Cameron Mitchell could wind up being in the slot right away, so let's hope he's up to the task.
Mike Ford is there and can play, but he's on this roster more for his special teams prowess than coverage skills.
Last on the list is rookie Caleb Biggers. The Boise State product edges out A.J. Green, who has the experience but hasn't been great this preseason.