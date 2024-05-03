Former Browns RB Kareem Hunt has perfect free agency landing spot
Kareem Hunt was a fan favorite in Cleveland but has yet to sign in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
For five years, Kareem Hunt was a fan favorite in his hometown. Signed by the Cleveland Browns following his release from Kansas City due to off-field behavior, Hunt made the most of his second chance.
Primarily the No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb, Hunt ran for 2,285 yards and added another 1,057 through the air. He crossed the goal line 32 times in the regular season and another five in the playoffs. That included two in their loss to the Houston Texans.
While the overall numbers look strong, Hunt appeared to lose a step over the past year-plus. He averaged just 3.0 yards per attempt but still proved to be a short-yardage weapon. The veteran had 38 first-down conversions and nine rushing touchdowns.
That production is why he could still get another shot in the NFL and Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report believes his best landing spot would be with the New York Giants.
New York lost Saquon Barkley in free agency and will be turning to Devin Singletary. As Zucker points out, that might not be enough firepower to replace Barkley.
"Devin Singletary has run for 800-plus yards in each of the last three seasons but isn't a like-for-like replacement for Saquon Barkley. Eric Gray had 23 total touches as a rookie. Tyrone Tracy Jr., a 2024 fifth-round draft pick, only became a full-time running back in 2023. Although Singletary is clearly the No. 1 guy after signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract, New York would benefit from bringing in one more vet, and Hunt would slot in nicely as the backup." — Zucker, Bleacher Report
Veteran running backs might finally find a new home
Most of the available free agents have found homes but there are several running backs who have yet to sign. Teams were waiting to see how the draft unfolded and once the event ended, the dominos began to fall.
The first was Ezekiel Elliott, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys after spending 2023 with the New England Patriots. His signing could move things along for players such as Hunt and Dalvin Cook who are still waiting for their next shot.