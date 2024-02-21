Full list of Browns outgoing free agents: Fan favorite, 2023 award winner could exit
Which Cleveland Browns could be hitting the open market when 2024 free agency opens in March?
By Randy Gurzi
NFL free agency will kick off on March 13 — two days after the legal tampering period which begins on March 11. The Cleveland Browns were incredibly active last year and that might need to be the case once again in 2024.
Not only will they look to fill some areas of need that were present in 2023 — such as depth at wide receiver and the offensive line — but there could be several more holes created if they're unable to keep all their pending free agents. As it stands now, 23 players are set to hit the open market.
Cleveland can come to terms with them before the start of the new year but if that doesn't happen, every team in the league will be free to negotiate with them. Below is a look at each player the Browns could stand to lose.
Jakeem Grant, WR, Age: 31
Jakeem Grant has unfortunately never taken a snap in the regular season for the Browns. A former Pro Bowl return man, Grant suffered an Achilles injury in 2022 and missed his first campaign with the team. He fought back in 2023 but then ruptured his patellar tendon on his first touch in the preseason. It's unlikely he comes back which is a major disappointment after the promise he brought.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Age: 33
Another promising addition to the roster was Marquise Goodwin, who signed in 2023 to be their deep threat. He totaled just 100 yards from scrimmage and is also unlikely to be retained.
James Proche, WR, Age: 27
After the Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions, they signed James Proche to be the return man. He took DPJ's old number but was never as impactful. He showed a lot of burst when he did return the ball but had a few issues, including a muffed punt against his old team, the Ravens.