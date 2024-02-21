Full list of Browns outgoing free agents: Fan favorite, 2023 award winner could exit
Which Cleveland Browns could be hitting the open market when 2024 free agency opens in March?
By Randy Gurzi
Harrison Bryant, TE, Age: 25
A fourth-round pick in 2020, Harrison Bryant enters free agency with 89 receptions for 791 yards with 10 touchdowns in his career. This past season, he proved to be effective under center when the Browns needed a quarterback sneak. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end totaled just eight yards on five sneak attempts but converted four first-downs.
He's sure-handed (especially in the red zone) and had an exciting 47-yard catch and run in the playoffs but could be gone if he commands too much money. If he can be afforded, there will continue to be a role.
Geron Christian, OT, Age: 27
Cleveland was handed one injury after another on the offensive line and Geron Christian was one of their emergency options. Signed in October following a release from the Texans, he started nine games and was the left tackle in the playoffs as well. He wasn't great but he was arguably better than James Hudson. Perhaps he can be an affordable swing tackle option.
Nick Harris, C, Age: 25
Set to be the starter in 2022, Nick Harris injured his knee in the preseason opener and Ethan Pocic took over — and never gave up the job. Harris has played well when on the field and was a lot of fun as the fullback in 2023. Cleveland would surely love to have him back but he might want to look for somewhere he can compete for a starting spot.
Michael Dunn, G, Age: 29
One of the more trusted backup linemen, Michael Dunn has started six games over the past four seasons. He's been a solid guard and could be retained as the primary backup to Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.