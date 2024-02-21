Full list of Browns outgoing free agents: Fan favorite, 2023 award winner could exit
Which Cleveland Browns could be hitting the open market when 2024 free agency opens in March?
By Randy Gurzi
Matthew Adams, LB, Age: 28
When Bubba Ventrone was added as the special teams coach, he was able to bring in a familiar face. Matthew Adams was with the Colts from 2018 through 2021 and was a standout for Ventrone. That was again the case in Cleveland with Adams playing just 97 snaps on defense and 435 on special teams. He finished with 17 tackles and could be added back for the same role in 2024.
Sione Takitaki, LB, Age: 28
A torn ACL ended Sione Taktaki's 2022 campaign prematurely but he came back in 2023 and continued to play well. He had 65 tackles, thre tackles for a loss, two sacks, and three pass defenses. He's a solid option at SAM linebacker and while there are several free agents at linebacker, he should be the priority.
Jordan Kunaszyk, LB, Age: 27
Another linebacker who made his mark on special teams is Jordan Kunaszyk who had nine tackles in just five games last year. He's a role player but has a ton of energy and even won over Jim Schwartz.
Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Age: 28
For the past three years, Anthony Walker has been an emotional and vocal leader for the Browns defense. He has 170 tackles in 28 games but has also missed 22 games due to injury. Cleveland will likely look for a younger MIKE to play next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Jacob Phillips, LB, Age: 24
There was a point when Jacob Phillips looked like a steal. He came on strong at the end of 2020 but then dealt with one injury after another. Phillips missed all of the 2023 season and never played more than nine games in any other year. Cleveland will surely be letting him walk in the offseason.