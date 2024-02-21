Full list of Browns outgoing free agents: Fan favorite, 2023 award winner could exit
Which Cleveland Browns could be hitting the open market when 2024 free agency opens in March?
By Randy Gurzi
Mike Ford, CB, Age: 28
Another player signed to help Bubba Ventrone fix issues on special teams was Michael Ford. In addition to his work on coverage units, Ford was pressed into action as a cornerback and had his best game of the season in their Week 9 win over Baltimore. Ford had just two tackles but he broke up two passes and picked off Lamar Jackson.
He seems like a player the front office would love to bring back. The only question will be whether or not he find somewhere that will allow him to get more snaps on the base defense.
Rodney McLeod, FS, Age: 33
Rodney McLeod is a tenured veteran who joined the Browns in part due to his relationship with Jim Schwartz. The two were together in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl following the 2017 season. McLeod is an underrated safety but was sent to the IR after just 10 games following a biceps injury. Soon to be 34, he might not be on the radar this offseason unless they don't add any youth in the draft or free agency they trust.
Kahlef Hailassie, S, Age: 23 (Restricted Free Agent)
Signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky, Kahlef Hailassie was unable to make their 53-man roster. He was claimed by Cleveland on waivers and appeared in nine games with one start. Hailassie finished with eight tackles and is listed as a restricted free agent, meaning the Browns should be able to keep him around if they choose.
Duron Harmon, S, Age: 33
Injuries in the secondary led to the signing of veteran Duron Harmon, who was on the practice squad initially. Once Grant Delpit was sent to the IR, Harmon was added to the active roster. In four games, he had 16 tackles, one sack, and one interception. He's a savvy veteran but was only signed due to depth concerns and won't be prioritized over younger options.