Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 15: Bears at Browns
The last time the Brear and Browns played, it got ugly in a hurry. Cleveland's defense went off as they had one of their most memorable performances of all time. The Browns sacked Justin Fields nine times while holding the Chicago defense to just 47 total yards.
This performance came in Week 3 of the 2021 season and should have served as a catalyst for the defense to come together. Unfortunately, they never matched this success and spent the rest of the year — as well as all of 2022 — trying to get back to what we saw against the Bears.
In 2023, this shouldn't be such a one-sided match. Chicago added a lot of talent since that 2021 season as they now have D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool, and Tyler Scott at receiver as well as rookie Roschon Johnson at running back.
Even with the new talent, they're still a team trying to find their way and hitting the road. They keep it much closer but the Browns ground game is too much as they milk out the clock and Cade York knocks in a game-winner.
Final Score: Browns 24, Bears 21
Week 16: Browns at Texans
Deshaun Watson made his Cleveland debut against his former team in Week 13 last season and was just 12-of-22 for 131 yards with a pick. He was still feeling the effects of a 700-day layoff but the Browns were able to win easily by a score of 27-14.
This year, Watson will be more comfortable, and that allows him to give the Texans another multi-score loss. Overall, Houston has had a solid offseason — which included adding C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson — but they're not going to be a threat in 2023 which makes this a lopsided one.
Final Score: Browns 33, Texans 14